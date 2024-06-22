Ashland Community gathers for Health Equity Symposium

ASHLAND, Ore. – Local leaders and community members came together at the Ashland Hills Hotel for a community health symposium. “The Path to Health Equity: Building Healthier Communities” was hosted by the Ashland Community Health Foundation, and was a chance for open dialogue and to collaborate on efforts to advance health care equity in the community.

State Representative Pam Marsh spoke to the audience about how housing can affect wellness status, health coverage of children, and how jails don’t have the resources needed for healthcare because inmates have their Oregon health plan taken away upon incarceration. She said they are working on a Federal waiver to keep their health plan so jails could fund provisions of physical services, addiction services, and some mental health services so they leave jail in a better place and maintain stability.

Representative Marsh stressed the importance of the community meeting to discuss these issues. “So much of this work is really at the community level. From the states point of view we can set policies in place, we can provide funding. If you don’t have really adept organizations who know how to take those aspirations and translate them to services on the ground, then you don’t have anything. People who are working in the community are often the people who generate new ideas about how we provide healthcare, how we pursue wellness. They know how to work with families in a way that might be more effective than we know at the state level.”

Representatives from Jackson Care Connect, La Clinica, Mercy Flights, and OHRA also spoke at the symposium.

