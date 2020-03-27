California convention center turned into makeshift hospital

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KNTV) – The convention center in Santa Clara, California has been turned into a makeshift hospital.
The California National Guard worked to set up cots and bring in supplies to treat COVID-19 patients. The space will include beds, supplies and medicine for up to 250 individuals.
Officials say the makeshift hospital will prioritize patients who are recovering, freeing up space at local hospitals treating more severe cases.
Santa Clara County medical officer Jennifer Tong explained, “Once a patient has tested positive for COVID they need to remain isolated for 14 days, so we expect patients might be here for as many as two, sometimes three weeks. “