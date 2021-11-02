COVID vaccine for kids 5-11 fully approved by CDC

Update (11-02-21, 5:00 p.m.) – CDC Director Rochelle Walensky endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation that children 5 to 11 years old be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine. The CDC now expands vaccine recommendations to about 28 million children in the United States in this age group and allows providers to begin vaccinating them as soon as possible.

——————————-

Original story: WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Children in the U.S. may soon be able to roll up their sleeves for a COVID-19 shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously in favor of giving Pfizer’s vaccine to kids between the ages of 5 and 11.

The members spent about an hour discussing the matter before voting.

Now, the issue heads toward Doctor Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director, for a final say.

It’s likely that she will go along with the recommendation as she has said she supports vaccinating children against covid-19.

Members of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society and the National Association of Pediatric nurse practitioners all spoke in favor of recommending the vaccine.