CDC considers revising social distancing recommendation in classrooms

(NBC) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may revise its recommendation to distance six feet in classrooms.
A Harvard study published last week found no difference in COVID transmissions in Massachusetts schools when students distanced three feet instead of the CDC-recommended six feet.
Students in that study were wearing masks.
The CDC isn’t quite ready to revise its recommendations yet but its director says the agency is looking at the possibility.
Doctor Anthony Fauci said Sunday he expects the CDC to decide whether to revise its guidance very soon.
The World Health Organization already recommends a distance of one meter which is just over three feet.