CDC COVID document leaked

(NBC) News has broken overnight revealing internal CDC documents that warn the “war has changed” due to the Delta COVID variant.
The document in the form of a slide presentation was first obtained and posted online by the Washington Post.
It states that the delta variant is as contagious as chicken pox and appears to cause more serious illness than previously thought.
It also shows unpublished data revealing that fully vaccinated people might spread the Delta variant at the same rate as the unvaccinated.
However, the agency notes that vaccination does protect against more severe symptoms.
A CDC spokesman has confirmed to NBC News that the Washington Post report is accurate.