DEQ extends air quality advisory as smoke lingers

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is updating the air quality advisory due to wildfires in Douglas County to include Jackson and Josephine counties. The previous advisory called for intermittent smoke in those areas. DEQ says this advisory is until further notice.

Predicting air quality has proven difficult as weather patterns and fire behavior shift rapidly. While some areas may see temporary improvement, smoke can quickly return depending on wind direction and fire intensity.

Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities and stay indoors when possible, especially those with respiratory conditions.

Tanya Phillips with Jackson County Public Health says, “when it comes to wildfire smoke though at some point we are all impacted. So once we get into the unhealthy , very unhealthy, and hazardous we are all going to start to feel the impacts from the smoke, and that’s really like, the headache, the sore throat, cough, feeling phlegmy, maybe even dizzy.”

To stay safe during periods of poor air quality:

Limit outdoor activity

Keep windows and doors closed

Use air purifiers if available

Consider wearing a mask outdoors (N95, KN95, P100)

Stay hydrated

Check on vulnerable neighbors and loved ones

Residents are encouraged to monitor the situation closely through resources like the Oregon Smoke Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index, and the OregonAIR app on Apple or Google Play Store

Residents can also consult the 5-3-1 Index for rapidly changing conditions.

The DEQ advisory covers Baker, Grant, Wheeler, Crook, Union, Morrow, Umatilla, Klamath, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, and northern Harney and Malheur counties.

