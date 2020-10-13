Health minute: pandemic’s toll on those with mental illness

As the pandemic continues, doctors are concerned about the rise of mental health and substance abuse disorders. And not just among those with existing illnesses.
As of August, nearly 41% of adults surveyed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported struggling with mental health issues.
Director of the National Institute of Mental Health Dr. Joshua Gordon said, “We see increases in the rates in which people are reporting depressed mood, trouble sleeping, changes in appetite and energy, worrying, anxiety and grief in the setting of the pandemic.”
But this isn’t unusual, according to Dr. Gordon. He said increases in symptoms have been seen during other national crises, like extreme weather events and 9/11.
“The pandemic is lasting considerably longer than all but the most severe distress so we can anticipate potentially more significant impact in terms of mental health,” he explained.
Medical experts are now bracing for what they are calling a “second wave” of mental health devastation. This increase will likely overwhelm the mental health care system, and the most vulnerable populations are most at risk: front line essential workers and people of lower socioeconomic groups.
To help alleviate this stress on the mental health medical community, more funding is needed to screen and treat those at the highest risk.
If you need assistance call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
There is also a crisis text line. For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.