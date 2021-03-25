Seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms may cause confusion with Rogue Valley conditions

MEDFORD, Ore — With spring season here, seasonal allergies emerge as another concern for people during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think [allergies] is a big issue in our Valley,” Retired allergy specialist Cory Aden-Wansbury, M.D. told NBC5. “Parts of the Valley is windy, we also got a lot of agriculture here which means a lot of people are moving equipment around in the fields.”
Aden-Wansbury says if allergy symptoms are mild, there are several over the counter pills and eye drops available at local pharmacies. He recommends scheduling a doctor’s visit if symptoms don’t improve.
People during this season may experience several symptoms that are similar to allergies and covid-19. Below is a breakdown list from the CDC,
Common Covid-19 symptoms:
- Fever and chills
- Muscle and body aches
- New loss of taste or smell
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Common seasonal allergy symptoms:
- Itchy or watery eyes
- Sneezing
Similarities between covid-19 and seasonal allergies
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing*
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
