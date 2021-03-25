Home
Seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms may cause confusion with Rogue Valley conditions

MEDFORD, Ore — With spring season here, seasonal allergies emerge as another concern for people during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think [allergies] is a big issue in our Valley,” Retired allergy specialist Cory Aden-Wansbury, M.D. told NBC5. “Parts of the Valley is windy, we also got a lot of agriculture here which means a lot of people are moving equipment around in the fields.”

Aden-Wansbury says if allergy symptoms are mild, there are several over the counter pills and eye drops available at local pharmacies. He recommends scheduling a doctor’s visit if symptoms don’t improve.

People during this season may experience several symptoms that are similar to allergies and covid-19. Below is a breakdown list from the CDC, 

Common Covid-19 symptoms: 

  • Fever and chills
  • Muscle and body aches
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

Common seasonal allergy symptoms: 

  • Itchy or watery eyes
  • Sneezing

Similarities between covid-19 and seasonal allergies 

  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing*
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose

