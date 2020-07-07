Health officials dispel myths about masks

MEDFORD, Ore. — Health officials are continuing to urge the public to wear masks to protect against Covid-19.
But myths about facial coverings can interfere with that message.
Jackson County Health Officer Dr. Jim Shames says there’s been some discussion that masks can increase your risk of infection.
Although when used properly, he says that’s not true.
Dr. Shames says you should wash your hands before and after putting your mask on.
You should also wash your mask as often as you need to.
“I think it’s helpful to have more than one mask,” he said. “So, you can just put one aside and use another or wash one and let it dry while you use the other one.”
Dr. Shames says another myth about masks is that you’re re-circulating your own carbon dioxide inside a mask and too much stale air is unhealthy.
Again, Dr. Shames says that’s false.
He says a number of health professionals live their lives behind masks, such as nurses and doctors.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.