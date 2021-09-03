Health officials urge unvaccinated to say home over Labor Day Weekend

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. —The CDC recommends staying home this Labor Day weekend if you’re unvaccinated. The advisory comes as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread rapidly among unvaccinated individuals.
Jackson County Public Health, says holiday weekends like this one, often result in high case counts. Jackson County Public Health Director Dr. Jim Shames, says the long holiday weekend is not the time to travel.
He says if you’re unvaccinated, the risk of transmitting and getting Covid, is going to be very high.
“When you travel you’re likely to come in contact with other folks outside your family, the Delta variant is highly contagious and the chances of you picking it up, bringing it home, and passing it around to your friends and family is really very high,” said Dr. Shames.
If you do choose to travel, public health says to wear an N95 mask, wash hands often, maintain distance from others, and avoid indoor contact with groups.
