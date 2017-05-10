Healthy eating program targets local students

Medford, Ore. – A ground-breaking program is helping students at one Medford school learn about sustainability and healthy eating.
The program brings farmers, dieticians and other experts straight to the kids.
On Tuesday, a gymnasium turned into a small farmers market at Lone Pine Elementary.
Students had an informative field trip without ever leaving their school.
SODEXO area manager Jeff Ashmun “The goal of today is to expose students to new flavors new taste new experiences.”
It’s called the “Farm to Market Program.”
Students from K through 6th grade got to take an hour out of their day to learn about the importance of nutrition and a healthy lifestyle.
“It’s about making good choices. It’s about trying to teach students how to identify a good choice and make that conscious decision to choose it,” Ashmun said.
With five different stations, each group had the opportunity to talk to a local farmer, a registered dietitian and get some hands on learnings.
Ashmun said, “What we do here is, is we allow them to see what the good choices are that they can make so they can choose a healthy meal as oppose to fueling their hunger with whatever is available.’
Ashmun added it’s a fun learning environment for the kids to talk about fruits and vegetables.
“It’s important to recognize that students need education and real world application they need a chance to learn about something and put that information to work.”