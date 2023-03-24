Healthy way of losing weight

MEDFORD, Ore. – Stories about weight loss due Ozempic and Wegovy are on the rise.

They have been gaining in popularity recently but Ozempic, for example wasn’t designed for weight loss in otherwise healthy people.

As a result, it’s recommended you talk to your doctor before pursuing any medical options for weight loss.

As a whole, however health experts say there really isn’t a short cut to success.

“While Ozempic and drug of that class show promise for losing healthy amount of weight. There is still no substitute for maintaining healthy lifestyle habits.”, said Will Bruce.

Providence health and fitness coach Will Bruce said it’s possible to lose weight without shortcuts.

He says by eating healthy food, getting good sleep, drinking water and working out you can achieve success.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.