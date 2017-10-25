Mt. Shasta H.S. sex case delayed

Yreka, Calif. — A woman charged with ‘unlawful sexual intercourse’ with three different victims appeared in court Wednesday.
Mary Fletcher – who also goes by ‘Debbie’ was charged earlier this year. Her bail was set at 10-thousand dollars. Fletcher and her attorney Wednesday said settlements have been discussed. However, her hearing was rescheduled, as the person who’s been mainly handling her case was out of the office.
Fletcher will appear in court for a preliminary hearing Nov. 21, where she may reach a resolution.
