Heart attacks during pregnancy on the rise

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KPRC) – A Mayo Clinic study finds heart attacks among pregnant women are up 25 percent since 2002.
Dr. Diana Racusin, a maternal-fetal medicine physician at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth, says due to more women coming into pregnancy with high blood pressure, obesity and older age, there is a higher risk of heart attacks happening in those cases.
“We have an obesity epidemic. We have sicker moms, we have patients that have diabetes, obesity, heart disease risk factors, and these things aren’t being recognized before they get pregnant and people walk into pregnancy with these risk factors,” Racusin says.
If those risk factors lead to a heart attack, then things get tricky.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2Nl2idQ