‘Heart of the Rogue Festival’ starts Friday

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Heart of the Rogue Festival starts this Friday.

It’s a two-day event starting on October 14 at 4:00 p.m.in downtown Medford.

People can expect games, performances, food vendors and a large kids’ zone at Pear Blossom Park.

You can also enjoy live music from local musical groups.

The festival will also have its very own beer collection.

T.J. Holmes, senior vice president of Travel Medford, said, “It is a celebration of everything that we have in the valley it is always going to be an eye-opening aspect to what we have in our own backyard and for tourist to be able to see just how great this area really is.”

Saturday starts with a marathon and bike ride called “Bikes N Brews.”

The events are followed by live music from The Brothers Reed and Fogline.

The festival is free, but tickets for “Wine Country Lane” must be purchased separately.