Heart transplants underway at Providence St. Vincent

PORTLAND, ORE — Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, says it’s completed 5 heart transplants since July.
It says it was made possible thanks to Phil and Penny Knights’ $75 million dollar gift to Providence Heart Institute.
63-year old Thomas Hatch one was the first of five patients to have the procedure done.
For Hatch, his heart transplant was the key to living a normal life again.
“I feel like I’m a success story because I don’t get any bad news, so I continue moving forward and it’s exciting for me,” says Hatch.
Providence St. Vincent will rename its west pavilion the Phil and Penny Knight Pavilion.
Providence intends to perform up to 15 heart transplants in its first year.
