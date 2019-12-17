Hearts With A Mission opens new youth shelter

MEDFORD, OR – Hearts With A Mission welcomed in residents to its new youth shelter this weekend.
The new shelter offers more space and more services for troubled teens and young adults. Hearts With A Mission helps homeless youth. the live-in shelter helps to provide them support and services ranging from mental health counseling to college and job corps enrollment.
Will Young, the shelters manager, told NBC5 News,”When you come here and you see this place, you gonna want to continue to build with us and we’ve been fortunate. And they’ve been a beneficiaries of the community.”
Hearts With A Mission cut the ribbon on the new facility last week. It operates youth shelters in both Medford and Grants Pass.