Heartwarming GoFundMe story was a scam, prosecutors say

Burlington County, N.J. (NBCNC) – Remember that story last year about a homeless man in Philadelphia who gave his last $20 to a woman who ran out of gas?
The grateful driver and her husband raised more than $400000 dollars to help him get back on his feet.
On Thursday, prosecutors said it was all a scam.
It was a heartwarming tale about the kindness of a stranger. And now, prosecutors in New Jersey say it was, indeed, too good to be true.
Burlington County, New Jersey prosecutor Scott Coffina said, “The entire campaign was predicated on a lie.”
Prosecutors say Katelyn McClure, Mark D’Amico, and Johnny Bobbitt worked together to create the get-rich-quick scheme which captivated the nation.
Last year, McClure said Bobbitt, a homeless veteran, came to her aid when she ran out of gas.
People donated more than $400,000 to a GoFundMe account the couple started to help Bobbitt get back on his feet.
Prosecutors say they made the whole thing up. Coffina said, “Less than an hour after their GoFundMe page went live, McClure in a text exchange with a friend stated that story about Bobbitt assisting her was fake.”
But things took a sour turn this summer. Bobbitt sued McClure and D’Amico, accusing them of using the money for themselves.
The couple said they didn’t want Bobbitt to waste the cash on drugs.
Investigators say the couple bought a car, trips and handbags with the money.
Now all three, charged with theft by deception and conspiracy.
GoFundMe says it will refund all donations.
A story that appeared to be heading to a fairy tale ending, will be decided by a jury.
McClure and D’Amico have been arrested and released. They’re expected back in court on December 24th.
Bobbitt is still in custody awaiting extradition.
Each count carries a five to ten-year prison sentence with a conviction.