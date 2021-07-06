Heat advisory issued for Siskiyou, Jackson Counties through Tuesday

MEDFORD, Ore. – Parts of southwest Oregon and Northern California are under a heat advisory Monday and Tuesday.
The National Weather Service said very hot temperatures ranging from 95 to 105 degrees will impact western Siskiyou County including the Klamath River Valley, Scott Valley, and Shasta Valley. In Oregon, the Rogue Valley, Applegate Valley, and the surrounding foothills will be affected.
The heat advisory remains in effect until 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.
