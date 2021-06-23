Heat wave continues on the West Coast

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) – Parts of Oregon and Washington State are facing an excessive heat watch
The high temperatures are only making things worse for the West Coast where extremely low rain and snowfall over the past year has left the area in a historic severe drought and at a high risk for wildfires.
More than 40 active wildfires burning have more than 500,000 acres across 10 states during the worst drought conditions in at least twenty years. And now, parts of the West Coast bracing for a possibly record-breaking heatwave.
Robin Fox with the National Weather Service explained, “So, adding this heat to it is just going to make conditions worse until we see some more rain or cooler temperatures.”
Temperatures are likely to hit triple digits in the Pacific Northwest with little relief at night. “Which is unusual,” Fox said. “And that’s what increases the heat risk when temperatures remain so warm during the day and they don’t cool off during the night.”
This leaves many in the area vulnerable.
Joel Litkie works as an emergency coordinator for Estacada Community Watch. He said, “I’m worried about elderly for families, the disabled. Currently, we are stockpiling ice and water for the weekend. These aren’t any more common than ice storms so we need to make sure we look out for our neighbors.”
President Joe Biden already met with FEMA this week and will host another meeting next week with governors of western states to discuss these extreme weather conditions
“Fires have started, and flooding,” Biden said. “We are in for a tough season. But I think we have to be prepared and have every resource available.”