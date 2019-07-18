Heat wave spreads across much of the U.S.

(NBC) – Searing temperatures already blanketing much of the U.S. are set to spike this weekend, creating dangerous—and potentially deadly—conditions.
Officials are rolling out cooling shelters, distributing fans, and urging people to check on their neighbors during the severe heat.
According to the National Weather Service, more than 100 local heat records are forecast. The “real-feel” heat index temperature in Washington, D.C. is expected to hit 110.
Man—and man’s best friend—sizzling on the streets of New York, a run on fans in Columbus, Ohio, and in Chicago, a mix of severe weather: thunderstorms and lightning, as the city works to stay ahead of quickly—and dangerously—escalating temperatures.
Michael Kelly with the Chicago Parks District said, “We will have 36 park locations across the city that are available to the public as cooling centers”
Not only is the heat potentially deadly, but it also exacerbates smog, making it difficult for sensitive groups to breathe.
Chicago Fire Commissioner Richard Ford said, “We must look out for our young and we must also look out for our elderly and disabled”
Some 200 million Americans are trapped underneath a blanket of heat and humidity across 40 states.