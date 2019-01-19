Home
Heavy rain, clouds will hide total lunar eclipse in southern Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore.– For everyone living in the U.S., you’ll be receiving a front row seat to the only total lunar eclipse of 2019 Sunday night.

The Super Blood Wolf Moon as it’s being called due to its red shading and full moon appearance will appear for about an hour from around 8:40 p.m. to 9:40 p.m.

ScienceWorks in Ashland has plans to hold a lunar eclipse viewing party. However, with heavy rain and clouds in the forecast, southern Oregon may not be so lucky.

“It’s looking pretty bleak in that respect,” said Jay Stockton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “About the closest place that I think you could go is east of the Cascades. But we’re expecting mostly cloudy skies there too.”

If the weather stays the same, you’ll have to wait for the next total lunar eclipse in 2021.

