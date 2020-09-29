Hedrick Middle School Zoom call infiltrated

Police in Medford are currently investigating an incident involving a man who reportedly exposed himself to middle school children over a Zoom video call.
Hedrick Middle School sent an email to parents saying a man entered a virtual classroom under a students name and exposed himself on camera. The school says the man was immediately kicked out of the meeting by the teacher.
It says it will be working with Zoom to improve security measures.
The District is offering free counseling to any students who were involved.
The school says they were able to get the user’s IP address.
Police tell NBC5 News they do not yet know if the man who entered the class is local or not, but they anticipate using the Southern Oregon High-Tech Crimes Task Force to investigate this incident.
