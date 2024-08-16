Heisman trophy winner Marcus Mariota donates football cleats to SOU Raiders

ASHLAND, Ore. – The SOU football team is getting brand new Nike football cleats, courtesy of the University of Oregon’s only Heisman Trophy winner.

SOU says former Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota, who is the backup quarterback for the Washington Commanders, donated 140 pairs of new cleats to the Raiders football team.

According to the university, Mariota visited the Ashland campus with his younger brother who was considering transferring there several years ago.

SOU says the 10-year NFL veteran, who grew up on Oahu, appreciated the fact that the school has many Hawaiian football players and alumni.

