Helicopter crew from Happy Camp receiving national award

Posted by Derek Strom September 12, 2022

HAPPY CAMP, CA.– A helicopter crew from Happy Camp received a national award for their work on the Monument Fire in 2021.

The crew from Happy Camp Helicopter 503 was recognized last week with a national Airward for their role in a med-evac in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

Airwards are given to people working in and around aviation in recognition of their professional performance during a hazardous aviation event.

The helicopter crew had low visibility, but were able to air lift a medic who had broken his leg to safety.

The medic went in for surgery that day and was able to go home three days later.

Tags:
Derek Strom
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Derek Strom is from Renton, Washington. He recently graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communications at Washington State University with a degree in Broadcast News and a minor in Sports Management. He played in the drumline with the WSU marching band. These days, he plays the guitar and piano. Derek is a devoted fan of the Mariners, Seahawks, and Kraken.
Skip to content