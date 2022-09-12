Helicopter crew from Happy Camp receiving national award

HAPPY CAMP, CA.– A helicopter crew from Happy Camp received a national award for their work on the Monument Fire in 2021.

The crew from Happy Camp Helicopter 503 was recognized last week with a national Airward for their role in a med-evac in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

Airwards are given to people working in and around aviation in recognition of their professional performance during a hazardous aviation event.

The helicopter crew had low visibility, but were able to air lift a medic who had broken his leg to safety.

The medic went in for surgery that day and was able to go home three days later.