Hellgate Jetboat Excursions jet boat accident with private jet boat

Five people were transported to the hospital by ground ambulance Sunday afternoon, when a private jet boat carrying six collided with another jet boat, belonging to Hellgate Jetboat Excursions.

At 12:39pm Sunday, a 9-1-1 call came in with a report of a boat collision on the rogue river at Two Bit Riffle, about 2 miles down-river from Robertson bridge.

Passengers of the Hellgate boat say the accident happened shortly after they had set out from where they had brunch.

They say the private boat struck the Hellgate boat along the side and the private boat eventually sinking into the river.

Makena Wadsworth was on the Hellgate jet boat and said the whole experience was surreal.

We watched it get closer and all of us were probably thinking the same thing, is he gonna hit us? No, he couldn’t hit us, there’s no way. And he did end up hitting our boat.

She said the Hellgate boat caption saved lives with the action he took.

Captain, passengers, and crew jumped into action, making sure everyone on the private boat was accounted for.

After checking for damage, the commercial jet boat continued on to Hellgate lodge, where passengers were evaluated by medical personnel.

For me, our captain is my hero. I gave him the biggest hug when we got to the dock and asked if he was okay. I’m extremely grateful for him and his crew on-board.

Jackson county sheriff’s office was on the rogue river Monday investigating the accident and attempting to remove the sunken private jet boat.

