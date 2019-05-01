Hellgate Jetboat Excursions kicking off its 60th season

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — If you’re a native of Grants Pass or any part of southern Oregon, the name “Hellgate Jetboats” should ring a bell.
On the scenic Rogue River, excursions range anywhere between 2 and 5 hours. Each ride providing a bit of history, wildlife, and guaranteed splashes.
“You’re going to bounce over some of the rapids, you’re going to have some fun times where they’re going to take the boat and do some special spins,” said company president, Travis Hamlyn.
He says things are always exciting before opening day especially when conditions on the water are looking so great compared to last year.
“We were dealing with the low water levels, of course, the fire being nearby where our lodge had to shut down for a while,” he said.
Hamlyn says the smoke led many people to cancel trips.
“We were, you know, deeply affected,” he said. “The hotels, restaurants, the gift shops, you know, they need those visitors to come and spend those dollars in our community.”
This year’s solid snowpack and heavy rain, he says, will help open up the river.
“Last year was a significant lower water level for us,” he said. “And that’s what made it so challenging.”
With this year’s high water level, that means more fun and splashes.
“We create memories that last a lifetime… and that’s really what’s so special about this trip,” he said.
The excursions open starting tomorrow and will be running through September depending on water levels.
