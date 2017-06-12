Helmet shield stolen from local firefighter

Medford, Ore. – A northern California firefighter is asking for your help.
Patrick Wallace works in Smith River, but between January and March, he was living on the streets in Medford.
During that time, his camo backpack was stolen. It was holding all of his belongings including documents, family pictures and the fire shield that goes on top of his fire hat.
Now he’s asking the community to keep an eye out. He’s hoping, someday, his shield may make it back to him.
Wallace said, “That would be amazing, it would be almost surreal to get that back, it would probably bring me to tears to have that back again.”
Wallace has posted notices on community Facebook pages. So far, he hasn’t received any leads.