Help available for families in need

MEDFORD, Ore.- The family Success Team at Jackson Elementary is hosting their annual Family Community Resource Fair through a collaboration with multiple organizations.

Natalie Hurd with the Medford Public School District said the event is not just for families at Jackson Elementary, it is for the entire community.

“They will have access to resources in the area of housing, employment, food and it is really just all about Jackson not only being for kids but a neighborhood center for the community,” Hurd said.

Some of the organizations coming to the fair include La Clinica, Kid’s Unlimited and Maslow Project.

Hurd said if a student doesn’t have the basic necessities, it can hurt their performance in school.

“We know that when families don’t have housing, aren’t well fed, then kids can’t learn,” Hurd said.

The event is happening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept 25.

