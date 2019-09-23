Help available for families in need

MEDFORD, Ore.- The family Success Team at Jackson Elementary is hosting their annual Family Community Resource Fair through a collaboration with multiple organizations.
Natalie Hurd with the Medford Public School District said the event is not just for families at Jackson Elementary, it is for the entire community.
“They will have access to resources in the area of housing, employment, food and it is really just all about Jackson not only being for kids but a neighborhood center for the community,” Hurd said.
Some of the organizations coming to the fair include La Clinica, Kid’s Unlimited and Maslow Project.
Hurd said if a student doesn’t have the basic necessities, it can hurt their performance in school.
“We know that when families don’t have housing, aren’t well fed, then kids can’t learn,” Hurd said.
The event is happening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept 25.
NBC5 News at Sunrise co-anchor Allison Ross graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in broadcast journalism.
Before coming to NBC5 News, she was a reporter and anchor at KOMU in Columbia, MO and interned at FOX 25 News in Boston. Allison also spent six months reporting in Europe where she covered the European Commission.
When she’s not in the newsroom, Allison loves adventures. She enjoys traveling and is excited to explore the West Coast. Allison’s motto: “Try everything once!”