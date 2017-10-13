Help create a “Community Cider” this weekend

ASHLAND, Ore. – This weekend, locals are invited to pitch in and help create a one-of-a-kind hard cider from unwanted fruit falling from neighborhood trees.
Apple Outlaw is family owned orchard and cider producer located in the Applegate Valley. They’ve partnered with the local community to produce a very special hard cider called “Apple Outlaw Community Cider.”
From October 13 through October 15, the community is invited to place unwanted fruit that would otherwise go to waste in front of the Ashland Food Co-op, located at 237 N 1st Street in Ashland.
Once Apple Outlaw collects the mix of locally-grown fruit, they will press and ferment it at their ciderhouse. Last year, they received over 2,500 of fruit from the community. If all goes well, you could be sipping on Community Cider this February!