Help Now! Advocacy Center to go virtual, national

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Help Now! Advocacy Center has been assisting southern Oregonians since 2004. Now, they are working to make their hotline a national resource.
The executive director said they have been able to help almost 8,400 people in crisis situations while based in Medford. He says the center helps with over 30 listed scenarios, like eviction and scams. He adds that they can help, even if the situation doesn’t really fall in their specified categories.
Help Now!’s help comes in many forms according to the executive director. He said they may negotiate on a person’s behalf to get them out of a crisis, but they may also refer them to another professional, like a mental health counselor, doctor, or lawyer, to get them through the crisis.
Now they are giving up their physical location in order to go virtual and have a national scope.
“There is no other organization like ours, doing the work that we do. It has been good for southern Oregon but particularly in view of the pandemic that’s going on right now, its needed across the entire country,” said executive director Larry Kahn.
In order to go fully virtual and hire the core staff that they need, the crisis center needs $525,000. If you are interested in donating, you can visit their website here.
