Helping a musician play again: A benefit for Mark DeGroft

ASHLAND, Ore. — Musicians from the Rogue Valley and beyond are rallying around one of their own.
Mark DeGroft is a well-known and well-loved musician who has played all around the region. He’s also known for his 20 years of service helping musicians find their instrument at Cripple Creek Music in Ashland.
In September 2018, DeGroft became critically ill, caused by a very rapid onset of Sepsis, followed by DIC– a clotting disorder. He has since undergone five surgeries and has had to amputate both his hands and feet. They are waiting on more surgeries to help repair damage to his face.
Heartbroken friends and fellow musicians who knew Mark have come together to let him know he’s not going through this alone.
A benefit concert on Sunday, March 10th will feature 10 acts of acoustic and electric rock musicians. Local businesses have also donated gift cards to be raffled off. Friends of Mark’s have even donated their own instruments to be auctioned off, with all of the proceeds going to help cover medical expenses.
The benefit has come together completely through donations. The hope is that enough money will be raised to help buy prosthetic limbs for Mark so that he will be able to play music once again.
If you would like to learn more about Mark’s story, or would like to donate or purchase a benefit CD, you can visit their website here.
NBC5 News anchor and reporter Kristina Zagame is from Boston, Massachusetts. She comes to us from KQTV in St. Joseph, Missouri where she was the evening anchor and executive producer.
Kristina received her degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of South Carolina. She spent a summer interning for an international online magazine in Santiago, Chile. She also covered Hurricane Maria relief efforts in the Virgin Islands.
When she’s not in the newsroom, Kristina loves exploring, dancing and live music.