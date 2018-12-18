Helping displaced animals from Camp Fire

MEDFORD, Ore. — Animal shelters and humane societies in Paradise, California are still recovering from California’s deadliest fire, the Camp Fire.
Shelters in Northern California are filling up not just with pets for adoption, but with pets newly-separated from their families and rescued from flames.
It’s why animal shelters and humane societies in Southern Oregon are doing what they can to help.
Sohumane says they’re making the trip every week bringing back dozens of animals to make room for pets rescued from the devastation of the fire.
“Everybody’s hope is that they will be reunited with their owners,” said Executive Director, Karen Evans. “So, we try to keep them as close to the fire so they may be able to be reclaimed by their owners.”
Rogue Valley Humane Society in Grants Pass is also sending some of their own to Paradise working to reunite pets with their families.
“I think that my team is just really proud to be out there helping and comforting the animals,” said Executive Director Margaret Varner.
Click here for more information on how to adopt.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.