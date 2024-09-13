Helwagen pleads guilty to first degree robbery, murder charge dropped

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford murder trial that began this week ended in an unusual plea deal Friday afternoon.

After nearly thirteen hours of deliberation, with the jury struggling to reach a verdict, the prosecution and defense reached a plea deal, dropping a felony murder charge.

Zachary Carl Helwagen agreed to plead guilty to one count of robbery in the first degree and was sentenced to 90 months in State Prison followed by 3 years of parole.

Helwagen’s accomplice, Hannah Marie Martin, stabbed 31-year-old Brittany Lovrovich in the parking lot of Rumors Lounge on Riverside Avenue back in March 20-22.

She was found guilty this July.

In his statement before sentencing, Helwagen expressed remorse for his actions.

His lawyer said, “This is a compromise and I think Mr. Helwagen is making a wise choice.”

He, from the beginning has expressed remorse for what happened that day.

Judge Laura Cromwell told Helwage, “I do believe you’re guilty of a manslaughter because I do believe that you are responsible for her death.”

The mother of the victim called it a “travesty” that the trial ended this way when addressing the court.

She said she wanted to see Helwagen in prison for life.

She says her daughter was a loving mother, and she is nothing but proud of her.

