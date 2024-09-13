Helwagen Trial now in hands of the jury from 2022 Rumors Lounge stabbing

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford murder trial that began this week is now in the hands of the jury.

Zachary Carl Helwagen is facing one count of murder in the second degree and one count of robbery in the first degree.

His trial started Tuesday, and one murder charge was dropped this week.

Helwagen’s accomplice, Hannah Marie Martin, stabbed 31-year-old Brittany Lovrovich in the parking lot of Rumors Lounge on Riverside Avenue back in March of 2022.

She was found guilty this July.

Late Thursday morning, attorneys on both sides presented their closing arguments.

The defense says Helwagen did not want violence.

Prosecutors urged jurors to use their common sense, and find him guilty of murder.

