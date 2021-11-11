Hematology Oncology Associates employees headed to Asante cancer center

Jenna King
Posted by by Jenna King November 10, 2021 1 Min Read
Last Updated:November 10, 2021

MEDFORD, Ore. —About 95 employees from Hematology Oncology Associates will soon be hired by Asante for employment in its two cancer centers. This includes the new regional cancer center in Medford and the expanding cancer center in Grants Pass.

This comes as Hematology Oncology Associates employees were notified of the relocation, as its three locations are closing. The transition will take place in January once construction is completed on both cancer centers.

HOA employees will go through a hiring process for placement within Asante’s cancer services or other positions within the health system. Asante and Hematology Oncology Associates have partnered for several years on cancer-related services.

