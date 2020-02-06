Hemp farm sues company for nearly $4 million

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– A hemp farm is planning to sue two local companies for nearly $4 million. It claims the companies damaged its crops due to the runoff of herbicides.
Owners Kent and Terrie Gutches of Green Valley Productions, LLC are suing Water World Boat and Powersport and Spraymasters – a pest control company. They claim after Water World built an expanded parking lot and hired Spraymasters to come and clear and prevent weeds using herbicides, rain over the next couple days washed the herbicides into the hemp farm – killing the plants.
The hemp farm is claiming negligence on the part of both Water World and Spraymasters. Green Valley is requesting reimbursement of its losses plus a pre and post-judgment interest rate of 9 percent until paid.
NBC5 News reached out to each party for comment. Spraymasters and Green Valley did not return our calls and a Water World representative said it would not comment but also did not receive any notice of litigation as of Wednesday morning.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.