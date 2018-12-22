Hemp now legal under federal law

Hemp farms are common in the Rogue Valley and across the northwest. For one local hemp farm tucked away in the small town of Takilma, East Fork Cultivars, they said it’s huge for Southern Oregon. They can now ensure their crops, which protects them from crop loss.
“We are greatly impacted by the 2018 farm bill,” said Nathan Howard, Co-founder & President of East Fork Cultivars. “It means we will be able to reinvest in our community, access programs that every other farmer has had access to that we now can also participate in.”
Hemp will be removed from the list of illegal drugs under the controlled substance act. Cannabis plants must contain an extremely low amount of THC to be considered hemp and not marijuana.
The law will go into effect on January 1, 2019.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. Rayvan loves hearing and reporting great stories.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email with story ideas, or if you just want to say “hi.”