“Hempperoni” pizza on the menu at one Pennsylvania restaurant

JOHNSTOWN, Penn. (WJAC) – A pizza place in Johnstown, Pennsylvania has created a pizza with a unique ingredient. It took some thought, but the owners of Pizza Mia’s old WJAC’s Sarah Metts their “hempperoni” pizza is a big seller.
“So Pizza Mia’s decision to do CBD infusion was long thought out, quite terrifying because of people’s connotations of it,” explained owner John Jennings. “But we decided to do this and since then it’s been overwhelmingly positive.”
Jennings and his wife Mel have been researching and developing this pizza they call “hempperoni,” but it all started with their son Jack. “He’s two years old now,” Jennings said, “but at the time he actually had what’s called a ‘complex febrile seizure.’”
And not long after that, john shattered his hip. He said all the doctors he came encounter with then started to ask the question. “All these guys said to me behind closed doors, ‘Have you explored or looked into CBD therapy?’ Then I came home and actually started a farm, started to grow this stuff called hemp. Learned an awful lot about it, realized it has nothing to do with its evil cousin.”
According to officials, CBD is an active ingredient that comes from a hemp plant. “I got to stress, CBD doesn’t cure anything, it helps balance,” Jennings said. “And now our pizza is essentially made, one 14 inch pizza, has roughly 100 milligrams of CBD isolate.”
John said for the hempperoni pizza, they mix a CBD isolate into their grated cheese and they use the hemp leaf like an herb. However, their biggest hesitation came from the way the hemp leaf looks. “And I keep telling everyone, ‘It’s not marijuana. It’s healthy, not high. This is hemp, its CBD, it’s got 50,000 uses, Google it.’ It’s not going to be on every pizza, it will only be on the hempperoni pizza. And yes you can have a hempperoni-cheese and a hempperoni-pepperoni and for now that’s what we’ll be doing.”