Hendrix Fire update for August 8

ASHLAND, Ore. – A fire burning nine miles southwest of Ashland is now 70% and covers 1,082 acres.
The U.S. Forest Services said crews spend Wednesday patrolling the Hendrix Fire’s perimeter and searching for hot spots in the fire’s interior. With minimal fire behavior expected in the near future, resources will be pulled from the fire and transferred to others in the area.
Level 1 (be ready) evacuation notices remain in effect for those in the evacuation area.
The latest information can be found via an interactive map available HERE or by calling the Joint Information Center at 541-474-5305