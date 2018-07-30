Hendrix Fire update for July 30

Evacuation notices in the following article were effective as of 12:20 p.m. on July 30. Evacuation levels may have changed since this article was published. For the latest updates, visit http://jacksoncountyor.org/sheriff/
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Hendrix Fire burning 9 miles southwest of Ashland has grown to 1,081 acres and is 70% contained.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said the fire was started by lightning on July 15. For the moment, nearly 300 firefighting personnel are assigned to the fire.
The expected containment date for the fire has been moved back one month, from July 31 to August 31 due to unburned lines on the rugged, steep southeast corner of the fire. With hot and dry conditions expected, the potential for active fires remains.
Smoke from the Hendrix Fire will continue to mix with other wildfire smoke in the area, with worsening conditions expected in the afternoon and evening hours.
As of July 30, Level 1 (be ready) evacuation orders are in effect for the following areas:
- Little Applegate Road to Wagner Creek Road, bordered by USFS roads 2040 on the north and 20 on the south. This zone affects two addresses: 16001 Wagner Creek Road and 23000 Little Applegate Road (Wrangle Campground).
- The Dog Fork community, from Little Applegate Road to west of Yale Creek Road. This zone contains 31 addresses: 3975 to 4075 Dog Fork Road, and 3812 to 6969 Yale Creek Road.
- Wagner Creek Road south of Wagner Gap to USFS road 20. This zone contains two addresses: 3434 McDonald Creek Road and 16099 Wagner Creek Road.