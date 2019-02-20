Henley Complex schools placed on temporary lockdown

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A group of schools south of Klamath Falls was placed on lockdown due to a perceived threat.
The Klamath County School District said on Wednesday morning, Henley Complex students recorded of video of two other students playing with a BB gun that looked like a real firearm.
The incident was reported to school officials, who decided to put all Henley Complex schools on lockdown while law enforcement responded.
According to the district, the two students who were playing with the BB gun were detained by Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
A half-hour after the incident, the lockdown was lifted and all Henley Complex schools continued operating as normal.