Henley High School awarded prize for media contest on worker safety

SALEM, Ore. – Henley High School is one of six Oregon high schools recently awarded top honors for working to increase awareness on workplace safety.

The annual contest, organized by the non-profit Oregon Young Employee Safety Coalition or O[YES], invites high school students from across the state to participate by spotlighting the importance of young worker safety and health.

The non-profit works to prevent injuries and illnesses as well as promoting well-being through outreach, advocacy and sharing resources.

For the 2023-2024 year, participants were asked to create an ad that draws attention from their peers convincing them to take the Young Employee Safety Awareness online training. Students could create a compelling graphic design or video that was no longer than 90 seconds.

According to the Department of Consumer and Business Awareness, “participants got to choose the key message, theme, or tagline they believed would attract their audience and move it to act.”

Through their submissions, students highlighted topic varying from workplace stress to worker rights.

Other Oregon high school that also earned prizes include Hermiston, Silverton, Parkrose, Crescent Valley, and McLoughlin.

The top winners in each category were: Video: First place: Silverton High School, “Saying Yes” ($500)

Second: Parkrose High School, “The Office Ordeal” ($400); McLoughlin High School, “On the Job Lessons” ($400)

Third: Crescent Valley High School, “Do Not Touch” ($300)

Finalists: Lincoln High School, “Choose O[YES]” and Nyssa High School, “Out of the Woods.” Graphic design: First place: Hermiston High School, “Don’t Burn Yourself Out” ($500)

Second place: Henley High School, “Safety is a Full-Time Job” ($400)

Third place: Henley High School, “Ensure Your Safety” ($300)

Finalists: Henley High School, “O[Yes] Poster,” Beaverton High School, “Shaping Safe Workplaces,” Hermiston High School, “Safety Awareness,” Hermiston High School, “Safety in the Workplace,” Henley High School, “Teen Safety Poster.” The first-place teams in each category also earned a matching award for their schools. To view the winning submissions, head to the Oregon Young Employee Safety Coalition website.

