Here’s where masks will still be required in Oregon and Washington after March 12

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Oregon and Washington will lift mask mandates for most indoor public spaces and schools on March 12, but in accordance with federal requirements, masks must still be worn in some settings including public transit and health care facilities.

Under both states’ latest guidance, businesses, individual school districts and local governments and public health authorities can decide whether to extend mask requirements.

Here’s a look at where masks must continue to be worn, or where they could still be required, after March 12.

Public transportation

On March 10, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it will extend its mask mandate for public transit through April 18. That means people will need to wear masks on planes, buses, trains and in transit hubs. The mandate was originally set to expire on March 18, but was extended by a month to allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to develop a revised framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be worn.

Health care settings

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and the Washington state Department of Health (DOH) will uphold mask requirements for health care settings including:

Hospitals

Doctor offices

Dentist offices

Urgent care

Dialysis centers

Schools

The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) and the DOH will not require masks in K-12 schools, colleges and universities past March 12, but individual school districts can choose to mandate them.

Both the ODE and the DOH have said students, teachers and staff who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate for five days, then wear a mask around others at home and in public for an additional five days after the end of isolation.

Several colleges and universities, including Oregon State University and Portland State University, have released updated guidelines and will require masks in student health care centers, childcare settings and public transportation.

Businesses