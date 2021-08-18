HHS release information on COVID-19 booster shots

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services along with leading public health experts has released the Biden administration’s plan for COVID-19 booster shots.
The joint statement says that while the vaccines continue to be effective in reducing the risk of severe disease, new data suggests protection may wane over time.
The plan, subject to FDA evaluation and approval, would offer a booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Roll-out is set to begin the week of September 20 and people would be eligible eight months after their second dose.
Healthcare workers, nursing home residents and other seniors would likely be the first to get a booster.
The experts anticipate booster shots will eventually be needed for people who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.