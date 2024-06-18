Hidden Valley High School’s food pantry to receive a $14K grant

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Hidden Valley High School’s (HVHS) Life Skills Food Pantry is set to receive $14,000 in grant money to support essential supplies for families facing food insecurity.

The grant is for a combined total of $14,000 with $10,000 coming from AllCare’s Josephine County Advisory Council and the other $4,000 is an award from Safeway Albertsons Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors program and O Organics.

Pantry Manger, Dennis DeCasas expressed his gratitude saying the money will help purchase essential supplies for families who are facing food insecurity throughout the Three Rivers School District.

This couldn’t come at a better time because the Oregon Food Bank has been cut by millions and our cost to purchase food outside of the Food Bank assistance has risen dramatically. The HVHS Life Skills Food Pantry provides a vital resource, giving both special needs and general education students a sense of purpose and inclusiveness while addressing basic needs in our rural community.

The grant money will be used to purchase food, insulated bags, coolers to keep refrigerated and frozen items fresh during deliveries, plus additional supplies to expand the summer food box program.

DeCasas and his team work to provide food boxes filled with healthy, well-rounded items to support families in need each week.

