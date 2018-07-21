‘High Five Tour,’ supporting military families, comes to Medford

MEDFORD, Ore.– An eight month road trip across the U.S will be making a stop in Medford on Saturday.
The 9th annual High Five Tour, put together by Wounded Warriors Family Support, will be stopping by Crater Lake Ford Lincoln on Biddle Road from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
The independent organization which supports the families of those who have been wounded, injured or killed during combat operations will hold a small celebration and community members are welcome to join.
A police escort and The Mustang Club, a group of Mustang car enthusiasts, will accompany the F-150 to Crater Lake Ford where a flag presentation will be given by the Old Guard Riders.
People can sign the 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor that the organization is driving across the country. At the end of the tour, one deserving veteran family will also receive an F-150 Raptor.
Volunteers from Wounded Warriors Family Support, The Mustang Club and Purple Heart will be there to answer any questions anyone may have as well.
If you’d like to learn more about the organization and the High Five Tour, you can find more information here.
