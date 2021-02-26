High School organizations team up to host book drive

MEDFORD, Ore. —As kids begin to head back to school, two local high schools are working to bring a part of learning back to them.
North and South Medford High School’s National Honor Society’s hosted a book drive.
The Honor Society members collected over $1,000 books from the community.
“We just wanted to get books out to the students in this weird year, we know it’s been crazy and not ideal so we wanted to do something fun, together and find a way to serve the community,” says member Hannah Beers.
Organizers say all leftover books will go to starting Medford Online Academy’s library collection.
