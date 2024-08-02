High school’s summer food box program serving students’ families

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Three Rivers School District serves over 4,000 students, and during the summer, staff and students from Hidden Valley High School continue to serve their students’ families.

The summer food box program in Grants Pass delivers 120 well-balanced meals weekly to over 100 families who aren’t able to drive to grocery stores or are struggling financially.

The boxes have meat, produce, frozen, refrigerated, dry and canned foods that can provide families with meals for up to a week. This is the summer program’s fourth year delivering meal boxes to families in need.

Special Ed teacher, Dennis Decasas, runs the summer box program and a food pantry during the school year.

Decasas says, “Josephine county population– we’re very impoverished. I didn’t quite realize it before I moved up here– and even when I moved here, and then working in the schools, I see it. I see how impoverished we are. So, it’s there. The need’s there, and the first thing is to break that barrier.”

If you want to know how to help, Decasas says to send a message to [email protected] The summer program continues for four more weeks.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.