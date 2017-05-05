Home
High Tech Crimes Task Force moves to MPD

Medford, Ore. — The Southern Oregon High Tech Crimes Task Force is officially moved into the new Medford Police Department. NBC5 News told you back in February their move was delayed due to some loose ends from its reorganization in 2014. Since then, the parties have come to an agreement and NBC5 News is getting a first look inside.

“Our main purpose is to do forensic examination on digital evidence that’s seized during an investigation, a criminal investigation,” Special Agent Miles Wiltrout of the FBI says.

After nearly 2 and half years in a small room in city hall, the Southern Oregon High Tech Crimes Task Force now has a space of its own at MPD.

“We have room for all of our agencies,” Wiltrout says, “homeland security, Medford Police Department, FBI.”

Wiltrout took us inside the new facility, specifically designed to reduce static charge.

“If you have a digital device that contains evidence if it gets hit  by a static charge that’s strong enough you can damage that device and possibly damage the evidence,” Wiltrout says.

The task force also has more than three times the space, meaning all its tools are now in one place.

“Now that we have everything together we can work collaboratively,” Wiltrout says.

That’s a big plus, as the task force is already investigating 10% more cases this year, than the same time last year. And with 8 work stations, instead of 2, they’re ready to expand as the case load continues to grow.

“There’s always gonna be somebody else, there’s always gonna be another crime, and there’s always gonna be a need for more people to help out.”

More than half of the task force’s cases continue to deal with child sexual exploitation. Detectives say they’re also seeing an increase in traditional cyber crimes like business email compromise.

